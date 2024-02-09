Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Fighter: Army Veteran GD Bakshi Says Hrithik Roshan Gives Tom Cruise A Run For His Money

Fighter is an aerial action film headlined by Hrithik Roshan. The film is based on the background of Pulwama attack and pays home to Indian Air Force officers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Hrithik Roshan in Fighter
Hrithik Roshan in Fighter | Image:Viacom 18 Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Fighter hit the big screens on January 25, coinciding with Republic Day. The aerial action movie has been garnering commercial and critical acclaim as well. Set in the backdrop of the Pulwama attack, the film features the lead actors Hrithik Rishan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi as officers of the Indian Air Force. Army veteran Maj Gen (Dr) GD Bakshi SM, VSM (retd) has now given his stamp of approval to Hrithik Roshan’s performance in the film.

Army veteran praises Hrithik Roshan’s performance in Fighter 

On February 4, an army veteran, Maj Gen (Dr) GD Bakshi SM, VSM(retd) took to his X (formerly Twitter) to heap praises on Hrithik’s performance in the film. He called the movie Fighter a ‘befitting tribute’ to the Air Force. In the post, he compared Hrithik with Hollywood actor Tom Cruise. 

The post read, “Just saw the Movie Fighter. A Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors. Thrilling action and aerobatics by the Sukhois. Dont miss the air combat. Hritik Roshan made a great fighter pilot. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money. MUST SEE! @iHrithik.” The post did not skip Hrithik’s notice. The actor replied to the note by writing, “It’s an honour to receive this feedback from you Sir. Thank you so much.” To this, the army veteran wrote, “Keep up the Great Work Tiger. You do justice to combat roles. Hope to see u in many more. The boys in uniform need all the encouragement they can get.” 

Hrithik Roshan shares Figter BTS 


Hrithik Roshan is receiving positive responses for his role as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty in Fighter. Now, the actor has treated his fans with some behind-the-scenes moments of the film. The video shows his extensive training for portraying a Squadron Leader on screen.

Taking to X, Hrithik shared glimpses of his Fighter character Patty. The video titled 'Meet Patty' provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hrithik's preparation and training for his role as Patty.  In the video, Hrithik is shown learning how to climb into the cockpit of the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI. It shows how he received simulation training and tried different tactics. The actor filmed scenes at authentic locations. He is also shown interacting with Indian Air Force soldiers and citizens. While sharing the video, he wrote, "Meet Patty - A #Fighter Pilot whose only allegiance is to his country. The sky is his playground, and his Sukhoi's cockpit is his home. A fierce leader, an unwavering friend and an enemy to be feared. But most of all, he's a Fighter Forever.."

Published February 8th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

