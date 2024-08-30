sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |

Published 23:18 IST, August 30th 2024

First Glimpse Of Alpha Out, Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh Shoot For Actioner In Kashmir

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari give a sneak peek into 'Alpha Girls' zone. The duo shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes photo from Alpha's Kashmir set.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari gives the sneak peak from Alpha set in Kashmir
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari gives the sneak peak from Alpha set in Kashmir | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:18 IST, August 30th 2024