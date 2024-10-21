sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |

Published 22:49 IST, October 21st 2024

Flop Films, Struggling OTT Shows: How Dharma Productions Is On A Nosedive

Dharma Productions has faced a string of disappointments at the box office, raising questions about the effectiveness of star power in delivering hits.

Reported by: Niharika Sanjeeiv
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
How Dharma Productions Is On A Nosedive
How Dharma Productions Is On A Nosedive | Image: Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

22:49 IST, October 21st 2024