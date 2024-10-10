sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 19:32 IST, October 10th 2024

'Flying Beast' Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Rathee Celebrate Durga Puja With Kids Amid Divorce Rumours

Gaurav Taneja shared a series of photos on his social media handle that shows him, his wife Ritu Rathee and daughter Rashbhari at Durga Puja pandal together.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee with their daughter.
Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee with their daughter. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:32 IST, October 10th 2024