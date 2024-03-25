Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 15 in a luxurious hotel in Gurugram. While the newlyweds have been treating their fans with several photos from their pre and post-wedding festivities, Pulkit’s Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma took it upon himself to give the fans the Fukrey reunion they have been waiting for. The Chhichhore actor shared photos from their wedding festivities on his Instagram handle.

Fukrey cast at Pulkit-Kriti wedding

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared photos from Pulkit and Kriti’s Haldi and Sangeet ceremony. They were seen posing with the entire Fukrey cast including Varun, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.

In the caption, he wrote, “Pyaaar Pyaaar aur sirf Pyaaaaar. Jab Do Pyaare Doston Ki Shaadi hoti hai toh Baraat mai Naachne ka Maaza Hi kuch aur hota hai. Love You Guys @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Rab mehar kare Hamesha!”

Pulkit-Kriti share a glimpse of their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Earlier today, the couple shared images from their Haldi, where they can be seen romancing. In the pictures, Pulkit can be seen wearing a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas. Kriti can be seen dressed in an orange crop top, palazzo pants, and dupatta, matching them with golden earrings.

However, the one picture that takes the cake is of Kriti and Pulkit's friends tearing off his kurta as he looks stunned. In the first picture, a shirtless Pulkit is seen kissing Kriti on the side of her head as she blushes. In another picture, Pulkit can also be seen doing bhangra. Kriti shared that Pulkit was thrown into the pool by their friends.

(with inputs from IANS)