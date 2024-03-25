×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Fukrey Cast Reunites At Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda's Delhi Wedding | Photos

Varun Sharma gave the fans the Fukrey reunion they had been waiting for. He shared photos from Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's wedding on his Instagram handle.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fukrey Team
Fukrey Team | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 15 in a luxurious hotel in Gurugram. While the newlyweds have been treating their fans with several photos from their pre and post-wedding festivities, Pulkit’s Fukrey co-star Varun Sharma took it upon himself to give the fans the Fukrey reunion they have been waiting for. The Chhichhore actor shared photos from their wedding festivities on his Instagram handle.

Fukrey cast at Pulkit-Kriti wedding

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared photos from Pulkit and Kriti’s Haldi and Sangeet ceremony. They were seen posing with the entire Fukrey cast including Varun, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha. 

 

In the caption, he wrote, “Pyaaar Pyaaar aur sirf Pyaaaaar. Jab Do Pyaare Doston Ki Shaadi hoti hai toh Baraat mai Naachne ka Maaza Hi kuch aur hota hai. Love You Guys @pulkitsamrat @kriti.kharbanda Rab mehar kare Hamesha!” 

Advertisement

Pulkit-Kriti share a glimpse of their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Earlier today, the couple shared images from their Haldi, where they can be seen romancing. In the pictures, Pulkit can be seen wearing a yellow kurta paired with white pyjamas. Kriti can be seen dressed in an orange crop top, palazzo pants, and dupatta, matching them with golden earrings.

Advertisement

 

However, the one picture that takes the cake is of Kriti and Pulkit's friends tearing off his kurta as he looks stunned. In the first picture, a shirtless Pulkit is seen kissing Kriti on the side of her head as she blushes. In another picture, Pulkit can also be seen doing bhangra. Kriti shared that Pulkit was thrown into the pool by their friends.

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

18 minutes ago
Death due to drowning in tank

Mumbai: Man Drowns

23 minutes ago
former calcutta high court judge justice abhijit gangopadhyay

Bengal BJP LS Nominees

24 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

29 minutes ago
AAP leader Atishi

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

31 minutes ago
Pawan Kalyan

Janasena Assembly Polls

an hour ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

BJP Sikkim

an hour ago
bjp vs ldf

LS seats in Gujarat

an hour ago
Dewald Brewis

GT vs MI: Top-5 players

an hour ago
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Dhami on Uttarakhand UCC

an hour ago
Kerala State President K. Surendran

Surendran Against Gandhi

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Mizoram LS Seat

an hour ago
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh led the Indian delegation at the IPU assembly in Geneva.

India Slams Pak at IPU

an hour ago
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Fake 'PA' of Min Held

an hour ago
Shubman Gill

GT beat MI

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP 5th candidates list

an hour ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP's 5th List

an hour ago
Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians

GT beats MI by 6 runs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Holi 2024: Tips And Tricks To Protect Your Eyes

    Web Stories11 hours ago

  2. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 12 hours ago

  3. 'Understand Her Problems': Kalpana Soren On Sunita Kejriwal

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News13 hours ago

  5. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo