Published 16:19 IST, September 7th 2024
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Other Celebs Welcome Lord Ganpati Home
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan on Saturday welcomed Bappa in their homes, and extended warm greetings to their fans.
Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh welcome home Lord Ganesha | Image: Instagram
