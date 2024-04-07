Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:28 IST
Gangu Ramsay Of The Famous Ramsay Brothers Dies Aged 83
The news of filmmaker Gangu Ramsay's death was confirmed by his family in an official statement on April 7.
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Gangu Ramsay. | Image:Instagram
Legendary cinematographer, filmmaker, producer and the second-eldes son of F.U. Ramsay, Gangu Ramsay died on April 7 at 8 am after battling health issues for the past month. The filmmaker was 83 at the time of his passing. He was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital. The news was confirmed by his family in an official statement.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.