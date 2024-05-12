Advertisement

Shreyas Talpade, who is busy promoting his upcoming movie Kartam Bhugtam, opened up about his health and said recovery is still in progress. In a recent interview, Talpade added he will wait to take action movies. The Golmaal actor suffered a heart attack last year in December. He was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where he underwent an angioplasty.

There are certain limitations: Shreyas Talpade

In an interview with PTI, the actor said that he is taking it slow for the time being as there are certain limitations because his recovery is still in progress. "My doctors have said 'Another six months and you should be as good as new'. So, I will wait," he added. However, till that time, there are some movies that he is working on which do not have high-intensity drama sequences.

Opening up about his upcoming projects, the actor added that the kind of work he is doing and the lineup he has in the next few months is "very interesting". "It's a nice mixed bag... I'm just keeping my fingers crossed and praying," he added. For the unversed, Talpade has Emergency and Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline. Both the movies will release in theatres.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram)

"Films should be released in theatres and then whatever happens, you just leave it up to the audience. I think they are the best judges. Once they are spending money and coming into theatres, they want their value for money," the actor added.

(A file photo of Shreyas Talpade | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Kartam Bhugtam

Helmed by Soham Shah, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany in the lead roles. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam album.