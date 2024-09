Published 15:20 IST, September 18th 2024

Stree 2 Box Office Collection: Film Surpasses Jawan To Become Highest Grossing Hindi Movie Ever

Stree 2 Box Office: The Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer has become the highest-grossing Bollywood movie and has also integrated the Rs 600 Crore club.