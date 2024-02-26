Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has been basking in the success of his recently released film Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. Now, the actor has hoped on to his next highly anticipated film War 2, co-starring Jr NTR. The film marks the debut of the RRR star in Bollywood, and it is believed that the two stars will be at loggerheads in the film. The film went on the floors a few weeks ago, and now Hrithik treated his fans with the photos from the sets.

Hrithik Roshan offers a glimpse of his War 2 look

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared a series of photos on his stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania's birthday. Later, it was confirmed that these photos were from the War 2 sets. In the images, the actor dons a black sleeveless hoodie paired with matching cargo pants and is sporting long hair unlike his salt-pepper look in War (2019). He is seemingly teasing his stylist as they walk towards the sets.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Hrithik immersed himself in the preparation for War 2 soon after the release of Fighter. He will be seen reprising his role of Agent Kabir.

Advertisement

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

What else we know about War 2

War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The sequel will be helmed by Ayan Mukerji replacing Siddharth Anand and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. It is speculated that she will be playing the role of an agent in the film. The film will be high on action and the audience might get to witness some intense action and stunt sequences between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The RRR star is yet, to begin with, the shooting, and it is believed he will start after the release of Devara. War 2 is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025.