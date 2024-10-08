Published 09:54 IST, October 8th 2024
Indian Air Force Day 2024: When JP Dutta's Border Downplayed IAF's Role In Battle Of Longewala
JP Dutta's Border (1997), considered a classic in the war film genre in India, faced criticism for playing down the role of the IAF in the Battle Of Longewala.
Jackie Shroff in a still from JP Dutta's Border | Image: YouTube Screengrab
