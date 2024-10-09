sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kolkata Horror | Army Jawans Kidnapped In J&K | Nasrallah's Successor Killed | Election Results | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 10:57 IST, October 9th 2024

Influencer Trolls Deepika Padukone By Recreating Scenes From Singham Again Trailer | WATCH

Singham Again Trailer: Deepika Padukone has been facing massive flak for her caricaturish role portrayal of a cop in the Rohit Shetty film headlined by Ajay.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Amid massive backlash, influencer trolls Deepika Padukone in Singham Again
Amid massive backlash, influencer trolls Deepika Padukone in Singham Again | Image: Sonalika Puri/Instagram, Rohit Shetty/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:57 IST, October 9th 2024