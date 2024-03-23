Inside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Reception - See Photos

Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who tied the knot on March 15, have been treating their fans with several photos from their pre and post-wedding festivities since then. On March 23, the actors in a joint Instagram post shared a set of photos from their post-wedding festivities, which is now going viral on social media.

Inside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Reception

Some thumkas, some fun, and lots of laughter -- this is what Kriti and Pulkit's reception was all about. On Saturday, the couple shared a set of photos of themselves from their wedding afterparty. In the photos, the bride and groom can be seen dressed in a classic designer black suit and embellished gown, respectively.

Kriti in the photos can be seen showing off her wedding mehendi and chooda.

The photos also showed the bride and groom posing against the background of Mr and Mrs followed by them sliding through the venue and eventually getting lost in the music being played and showing off their dance skills.

Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs"

A few days ago, the couple also shared moments from their intimate mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

What more do we know about Pulkit-Kriti's wedding?

After having dated for over 4 years, the actors tied the knot on March 15 in Manesar on the outskirts of Delhi. The couple had a pastel-themed wedding. Before the D day, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. They had mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies among others.