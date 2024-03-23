×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Inside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Reception - See Photos

Kriti Kharband and Pulkit Samrat tied the knot on March 15 in Manesar. Ever since the couple has been treating their fans with photos from their wedding.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti Kharbanda | Image:Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who tied the knot on March 15, have been treating their fans with several photos from their pre and post-wedding festivities since then. On March 23, the actors in a joint Instagram post shared a set of photos from their post-wedding festivities, which is now going viral on social media.

 

Inside Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat's Wedding Reception

Some thumkas, some fun, and lots of laughter -- this is what Kriti and Pulkit's reception was all about. On Saturday, the couple shared a set of photos of themselves from their wedding afterparty. In the photos, the bride and groom can be seen dressed in a classic designer black suit and embellished gown, respectively.

Advertisement

Kriti in the photos can be seen showing off her wedding mehendi and chooda.

Advertisement

The photos also showed the bride and groom posing against the background of Mr and Mrs followed by them sliding through the venue and eventually getting lost in the music being played and showing off their dance skills.

Sharing the photos, the couple wrote, "Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs"

Advertisement

A few days ago, the couple also shared moments from their intimate mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

What more do we know about Pulkit-Kriti's wedding?

After having dated for over 4 years, the actors tied the knot on March 15 in Manesar on the outskirts of Delhi. The couple had a pastel-themed wedding. Before the D day, the couple kicked off their pre-wedding celebrations. They had mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremonies among others. 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

4 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

7 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

7 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

12 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

13 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

13 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

13 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

13 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

14 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

15 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

16 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

19 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

21 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

25 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

32 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

32 minutes ago
Alcohol representative

Punjab Sangrur Case

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo