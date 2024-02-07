Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Irrfan Khan Immersed Himself Completely For Dacoit Role In Paan Singh Tomar, Visited Chambal

Tigmanshu Dhulia, in a recent show, opened up about how Irrfan Khan prepared for his character in Paan Singh Tomar.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Paan Singh Tomar
A still from Paan Singh Tomar | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Irrfan Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia have given several hit films to Bollywood and among them was Paan Singh Tomar. The director was speaking at a session on the first day of a retrospective on Irrfan, being held by not-for-profit organisation G5A here, when he recalled how often the late actor would get stressed regarding the projects.

Tigmanshu said Irrfan gave his best irrespective of whether it was a niche or commercial film and shared how the late actor prepared for his role in Paan Singh Tomar.

Advertisement

Irrfan Khan immersed himself in Paan Singh Tomar

The director revealed that for the role of Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan interacted with the cops, spent time with villagers and imbibed a lot of things. "He had that sense that this film (Paan Singh Tomar) is important. He went out of the way, spent time with villagers, interacted with cops, went to the Chambal river, and imbibed a lot of things," the director said.

Advertisement

Earlier in an interview, Irrfan called the experience of working for Paan Singh Tomar "the most physically and mentally demanding film of my career". He trained rigorously with steeplechase coaches, even breaking his ankle at one point during the filming.

More about Paan Singh Tomar

It was a biographical film about Paan Singh Tomar, a soldier in the Indian Army and seven-time national steeplechase champion, who later becomes one of the most feared dacoits in Chambal Valley after his retirement. The film, which was made on a shoestring budget of ₹45 million, was a hit at the box office, with a worldwide gross of ₹201.80 million. The film won Best Feature and Best Actor at the 60th National Film Awards. Apart from Irrfan Khan, the film also starred Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the supporting cast.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News5 minutes ago

  3. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  4. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News6 minutes ago

  5. Nestle reports December quarter (Q4) results

    Web Stories6 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement