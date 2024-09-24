Published 20:08 IST, September 24th 2024

Jackky And Vashu Bhagnani File Complaint Against Ali Abbas Zafar, Allege Extortion And Blackmail

Vashu Bhagnani and his son Jackky Bhagnani, the owners of Pooja Entertainment, lodged a complaint against Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar.