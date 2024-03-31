×

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:15 IST

Uncle, Why Are You...: Jackky Bhagnani To Boney Kapoor Over Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Clash

Addressing the Maidaan-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash, Boney Kapoor said that he got a call from BMCM's producer Jackky Bhagnani to talk about the release window.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan New Poster
Maidaan New Poster | Image:Maidaan New Poster I Ajay Devgn/ X
  2 min read
Cinemagoers are eagerly waiting for the box office clash of two highly anticipated movies - Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Both of the films will release on Eid 2024. While BMCM’s release date was announced, Ajay Devgn starrer has already been in the pipeline for the past 5 years. In a recent interview, Maidaan producer Boney Kapoor cleared the air around the much-talked-about clash. 

Boney Kapoor on Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Boney was asked about the simultaneous release of Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Talking about it, the producer stated the Eid weekend is a good time to release any project and everyone wants to cash in on a good release period. 

 

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan to release on Eid 2024, to clash with Akshay Kumar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

 

Further explaining the BMCM makers' reaction to the clash, Boney added that he got a call from the film’s producer, Jackky Bhagnani. He said, “Fortunately or unfortunately, Vashu (Bhagnani) is a very dear friend. It (Maidaan) happens to release on the same day as his film (Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) is releasing. Jackky (Bhagnani) did call me up and ask, 'Uncle, why are you releasing your film on this day'. I said, 'Let destiny plays its own part. I also wanted to cash on this holiday period. I am sure your film also will do well. There are times when films have released on the same day and they have done well."

Ajay Devgn addresses Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clash 

Ajay Devgn and the other cast and crew members of Maidaan came together for the trailer launch of the film on March 7. At the event, the makers addressed media questions surrounding the film. Addressing the clash of Maidaan with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ajay Devgn asserted, “I wouldn’t want it but kuch majbooriyan hoti hai (there are some helpless situations).”

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to clash with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office

 

He added that both films are of different genres and there is no bitterness between the makers of both films. He asserted, “Dono alag-alag genre hai.” He claimed that Akshay Kumar and him are good friends and that the film fraternity is like a family.

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:15 IST


