Advertisement

Farhan Akhtar is currently on the cusp of commencing filming for Don 3, with Ranveer Singh in the titular role and Kiara Advani as the female lead. Despite the prep for the biggie being underway, the multi-faceted filmmaker and actor has not forgotten about his passion project, Jee Le Zaraa, a revival for which, now affirmatively appears to be on the cards.

Farhan Akhtar is geared towards reviving Jee Le Zaraa



As per an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Jee Le Zaraa is still very much on the cards. Farhan Akhtar reportedly met with Priyanka Chopra, one of the three female leads of the film, during her recent trip to India to hash out the particulars for the project. The filmmaker has also reported been in touch with the two other female leads, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

The source quoted in the report states, "During her visit to India, Farhan Akhtar met Priyanka Chopra as well to restart the conversation of Jee Le Zaraa. He has been in touch with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt too. The trio is working out on the combination dates with a positive intent of bringing the film back on track."

Why was Jee Le Zaraa put on the backburner?



The report also clarified how while the film was put on the backburner, progress on it was still underway, in the direction of perfecting the script. The source quoted in the report states, "While Jee Le Zaraa was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script."

Advertisement



The source also added how the film has a prime place of eminence on a personal level, for all key players involved. The quote concludes, "The film was put on the back burner due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders - from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project."