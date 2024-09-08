Published 11:45 IST, September 8th 2024
Jigra Teaser: Alia Bhatt Will Move Mountains To Rescue Her Brother Vedang Raina In This Action Drama
Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as orphaned siblings, who will go to lengths to protect each other. It will release on October 11.
- Entertainment News
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from the Jigra trailer. | Image: YouTube
11:13 IST, September 8th 2024