Published 11:45 IST, September 8th 2024

Jigra Teaser: Alia Bhatt Will Move Mountains To Rescue Her Brother Vedang Raina In This Action Drama

Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina as orphaned siblings, who will go to lengths to protect each other. It will release on October 11.