Updated March 6th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

Jr NTR's Indian Agent Character From War 2 To Get Spin Off In YRF Spy Universe

Aditya Chopra created the YRF Spy Universe. War 2, the second installment of the Hrithik starrer, will see Jr NTR play an Indian spy or agent.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan
Jr NTR (L), Hrithik Roshan(R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Jr NTR is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the YRF Spy Universe with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan. According to media reports, Jr NTR is expected to be the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films Spyverse films as an Indian agent, following Hrithik Roshan's character Kabir in War. Jr NTR's role in War 2 has piqued the interest of the fabs, with many social media users making wild guesses about it. Some speculated that Jr NTR's character in War 2 will have negative shades. But if recent reports are to be believed, all speculation can be put to rest.

Aditya Chopra's plans for Jr NTR in YRF Spy Universe

Aditya Chopra created the YRF Spy Universe. War 2, the second installment of the Hrithik starrer, will see Jr NTR play an Indian agent. The film will be released on Thursday, August 14, 2025, to take advantage of next year's Independence Day long weekend, Pinkvilla reported.

This new character, portrayed by an actor of Jr NTR's caliber, will significantly enhance the franchise, and the producers, Aditya Chopra and Ayan Mukherjee, are eager to showcase the dynamic between the actors Hrithik and Jr NTR. According to reports, all characters will be multilayered, and Jr NTR's character will appear in other YRF Spy Universe films as well as this one. This one is touted to be a pan-India film with talents from many South industries.

Jr NTR in YRF Spyverse | Image; X

 

"The idea is to make it the first true-blue Pan India Universe of Indian Cinema wherein talents from across the industries come together to make an Indian Film. NTR’s character trajectory is not just restricted to War 2, but there will be spin-offs and cameo integrations in the upcoming films. It’s a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi Film in the best possible way," Pinkvilla quoted a source.

War poster | Image: IMDb

 

Jr NTR to play villain in YRF spy universe?

According to GetsCinema, Jr NTR will play the main villain in the YRF spy universe. Emraan Hashmi previously played the villain in the third installment of the YRF spy universe, Tiger 3. Meanwhile, it was reported that War 2 would be a high-octane action film starring Jr NTR as a negative character. War 2 will be included in the spy verse, alongside Pathaan and Tiger. 

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 08:51 IST

