The makers of Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Neena Gupta and Darshan Kumaar, have unveiled the trailer today, February 9. The film sends out a message, "Do not block others' paths to pave your own. Political rallies and protests often cause traffic jams, inconveniencing common people.'" The film is one of Satish Kaushik's last films as he died in 2023 due to a heart attack.

A look at Kaagaz 2 trailer

The trailer opens with Satish Kaushik, sitting in a car, requesting people on the road to move aside. However, owing to the rally, he is unable to go past them and cries, "meri beti... meri beti". As the trailer continues, it reveals that his daughter fell from a stool, hitting his head and owing to this he rushes to her hospital only to be pronounced dead by the doctors. The doctor said that if they had reached 15 minutes, he would have saved his daughter.

On hearing this, the grieving father decides to seek justice for his daughter and takes this matter to court. In the next frame, we see Anupam Kher asking the judge to ban the rallies taken out by politicians and protests as such acts ban the road causing inconvenience to others. The trailer also offers a glimpse of how politicians attack Anupam Kher's son (played by Darshan) to leave the case. However, Darshan, an army officer, takes the lead and involves the media to bring change in society. The trailer raises an important question about the right to life, the right to free movement and the right to personal liberty.

More about Kaagaz 2

Directed by VK Prakash and produced by Shashi Satish Kaushik, Ratan Jain, and Ganesh Jain, the film is a joint production of Satish Kaushik Entertainment LLP & Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt Ltd and is slated to release on March 1. Ratan Jain, the producer from Venus Films, expressed, "My association with Satish ji goes way back. He directed a film for my company, and we produced several films together. Kaagaz 2 holds a special place in his heart. It is a tribute to my dear friend."