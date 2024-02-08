Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut collaborated with director Madhur Bhandarkar in the 2008 film Fashion. The film was a critical and commercial hit. Kangana, who appeared in a special role in the film headlined by Priyanka Chopra won her first ever National Award for the movie. Years after the film's release, the actress caught up with the director, leading to speculations of another film collaboration.

Madhur Bhandarkar-Kangana Ranaut to star in a film together?

On January 12, Madhur Bhandarkar took to her social media account to share a picture with actress Kangana Ranaut. The filmmaker shared the photo with the actress from their casual catch-up. In the photo, the director donned an athleisure outfit and Kangana opted for a powder blue salwar suit set.

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangan Ranaut/Instagram

Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, the director wrote, “Had a delightful time catching up with the talented @kanganaranaut over green tea. Engaged is an inspiring conversation about the world of cinema and films. Truly enriching!” Kangana also took to her account to re-share the post on her social media. The photo of the Fashion pair together has given rise to speculation of another project of the duo. However, neither the actor nor the director have commented on the same yet.

All about Fashion

Released in 2007, Fashion

Fashion official poster | Image: IMDb

garnered massive critical and commercial acclaim. The film headlined by Priyanka Chopra starred Mugdha Godse, and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the truth behind the glamorous life of models and people working in the Fashion industry. How protagonist Meghna (Priyanka) navigated through betrayal, negativity, drug use, and intense competition to make it to the top formed the central plot of the film. Both Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut won National Awards for their performance in the film.