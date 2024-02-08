English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Kangana Ranaut, Madhur Bhandarkar's Reunion Sparks Rumours of Collaboration 15 Years After Fashion

Kangana Ranaut played a pivotal role in Madhur Bhadarkar's Fashion. The actor and director met again after a long time which sparked rumours of a collaboration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut with Madhur Bhandarkar
Kangana Ranaut with Madhur Bhandarkar | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut collaborated with director Madhur Bhandarkar in the 2008 film Fashion. The film was a critical and commercial hit. Kangana, who appeared in a special role in the film headlined by Priyanka Chopra won her first ever National Award for the movie. Years after the film's release, the actress caught up with the director, leading to speculations of another film collaboration.

Madhur Bhandarkar-Kangana Ranaut to star in a film together? 

On January 12, Madhur Bhandarkar took to her social media account to share a picture with actress Kangana Ranaut. The filmmaker shared the photo with the actress from their casual catch-up. In the photo, the director donned an athleisure outfit and Kangana opted for a powder blue salwar suit set.

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Kangan Ranaut/Instagram 

Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, the director wrote, “Had a delightful time catching up with the talented @kanganaranaut over green tea. Engaged is an inspiring conversation about the world of cinema and films. Truly enriching!” Kangana also took to her account to re-share the post on her social media. The photo of the Fashion pair together has given rise to speculation of another project of the duo. However, neither the actor nor the director have commented on the same yet. 

Advertisement

All about Fashion 

 

Released in 2007, Fashion 

Fashion official poster | Image: IMDb

garnered massive critical and commercial acclaim. The film headlined by Priyanka Chopra starred Mugdha Godse, and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. The movie narrates the truth behind the glamorous life of models and people working in the Fashion industry. How protagonist Meghna (Priyanka) navigated through betrayal, negativity, drug use, and intense competition to make it to the top formed the central plot of the film. Both Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut won National Awards for their performance in the film. 

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 18:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement