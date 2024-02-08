Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut has sparked speculation surrounding her dating life after she was spotted exiting a Mumbai salon hand-in-hand with a mystery man on Friday night. Several photos and videos from the actress' recent outing have been doing the rounds on social media. Netizens have been curious over the identity of the mystery man spotted with Kangana as buzz around her rumoured romance picks up pace.

Who is the mystery man spotted with Kangana Ranaut?

On January 12, Kangana Ranaut was snapped exiting a salon with a mystery man. The actress wore a powder blue flowy dress, complemented by open tresses, glasses and subtle makeup. The Tejas actress appeared to be blushing as she walked alongside her companion, who sported a black shirt, matching T-shirt, pants and sneakers. Upon further digging, netizens found that the man with Kangana is Loic Chapoix, a hairdresser. He is also the Creative Art Director of DESSANGE, a chain of hair salons. While there are speculations around their relationship, the hand holding and the duo's public appearance seemed like a gesture on behalf of the actress to give credit to her hairstylist and bring him in the limelight.

(File photo of Loic Chapoix | Image: Loic Chapoix/instagram)

Does Kangana Ranaut wish to get married in the future?

In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her thoughts on marriage. Expressing her desire to have a family, she shared her wish to settle down within the next five years. She stated, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family, and it will happen in five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage."

During the same interview, the Tejas actress reflected on her previous relationships. Over the years, she reportedly dated Aditya Pancholi, Adhyayan Suman and Hrithik Roshan. Kangana acknowledged that success in every relationship is not guaranteed and considered herself fortunate for the lessons learned. She expressed, "You won’t always get success in relationships. And you will be lucky if you don’t get that success at a young age, and that happened to me. I was so determined to make that thing work that if it would have continued, I would have given all my years to it. Luckily that relationship didn’t work for me at that time. I think God protected me, but this perspective comes very late in life."

On the work front, Kangana will essay the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The actress is also directing the film, which will release in 2024.