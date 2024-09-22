Published 14:58 IST, September 22nd 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan Filmography: 24 Years Of Versatility, Courage And Iconic Roles
Milestones encourage introspection, allowing us to reassess past decisions and preferences. For film enthusiasts, they prompt a reflection on acknowledging creators' artistic contributions.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 44 on September 21 | Image: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:58 IST, September 22nd 2024