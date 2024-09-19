sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:40 IST, September 19th 2024

Kareena Kapoor On Collaborating With Husband Saif Ali Khan In a Movie: Would Love to Work With Him

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who have worked with her actor-husband, Saif Ali Khan in several movies, including Omkara, Tashan and Kurbaan, wishes to share screen-space with him once again.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kareena Wishes To Work With Saif Again
Kareena Wishes To Work With Saif Again | Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
