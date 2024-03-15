Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Crew. The comedy-drama also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie will see Kareena’s departure from the serious characters she played in her recent releases Jaane Jaan and Laal Singh Chaddha. In a chat session ahead of the film's release, the Jab We Met actress assured her fans that in the upcoming film, they will see her in the role they like.

Kareena Kapoor talks about her haracter in Crew

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the role of an air hostess in the upcoming movie. On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special Zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She shared with her fans that the movie is a ‘fun’ watch.

She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love." In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti essay the roles of air hostesses. The makers recently unveiled a teaser.

Crew director teases the plot of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajesh, director of the film, was asked about the plot of Crew as not much is said about it in the trailer. Revealing a few plot points of the movie, the director said, “It is very pertinent to what is happening in the airline industry today. It's about a bunch of women who are working in the airline business. It's a myth that air hostesses have a very glamorous life. It's not a glamorous life. If you have to trade your sleep and work like maids in the sky, you avoid the gaze of all the people.”

The director acknowledged that the movie does get dark when asked to elaborate, but he made it clear that it's more of a dramedy with an adventure to keep things interesting.