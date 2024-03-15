×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Kareena Kapoor Talks About Her Role In Crew, Says Fans Will Finally See 'The Bebo They Love'

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Crew. Also starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon, the film is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan & will release on March 29.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor in a still from Crew | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her film Crew. The comedy-drama also stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie will see Kareena’s departure from the serious characters she played in her recent releases Jaane Jaan and Laal Singh Chaddha. In a chat session ahead of the film's release, the Jab We Met actress assured her fans that in the upcoming film, they will see her in the role they like. 

Kareena Kapoor talks about her haracter in Crew

Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the role of an air hostess in the upcoming movie. On Thursday, she interacted with her fans via a special Zoom video call and discussed her film in detail. She shared with her fans that the movie is a ‘fun’ watch. 

She said, "It's a very fun light-hearted film to watch. I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love." In the film, Tabu, Kareena and Kriti essay the roles of air hostesses. The makers recently unveiled a teaser. 

Crew director teases the plot of the Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajesh, director of the film, was asked about the plot of Crew as not much is said about it in the trailer. Revealing a few plot points of the movie, the director said, “It is very pertinent to what is happening in the airline industry today. It's about a bunch of women who are working in the airline business. It's a myth that air hostesses have a very glamorous life. It's not a glamorous life. If you have to trade your sleep and work like maids in the sky, you avoid the gaze of all the people.” 

The director acknowledged that the movie does get dark when asked to elaborate, but he made it clear that it's more of a dramedy with an adventure to keep things interesting.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS Leader K Kavitha

LIVE News

a minute ago
Two men have been arrested for leaking the the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer examination paper.

UP Paper Leak Arrest

a minute ago
PM Modi

PM Modi roadshow

2 minutes ago
Rupee payment agreement doubles value of India's engineering exports to Russia

Exports soar

2 minutes ago
McDonald's

McDonald's outage

3 minutes ago
TMC's Arjun Singh, Dibyendu Adhikari Join BJP

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Annamalai and PM Modi

Watch: What Did Annamalai

4 minutes ago
RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD MLA Tej Pratap Yadav

10 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

11 minutes ago
Cybersecurity

New Uber bug discovered

12 minutes ago
Aditi

Aditi-Siddharth's Date

12 minutes ago
Gina Carano

Gina Carano On Star Wars

12 minutes ago
Exclusive: RBI has been a progressive regulato: Amazon Pay CEO and VP

Amazon Pay CEO on RBI

13 minutes ago
K Kavitha Under ED Radar

K Kavitha Under ED Radar

15 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran, RRR poster

Ed Sheeran Praises RRR

18 minutes ago
Summer drinks

Summer Drinks To Hydrate

20 minutes ago
BRS

ED Raids K Kavitha House

23 minutes ago
Mobile gaming

Gaming study Meta

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BPSC TRE 3.0 to be held today, check important instructions here

    Education11 hours ago

  2. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  3. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo