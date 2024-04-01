×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Kartik Aaryan Resumes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Shoot After 'Fun Trip', Shares Photo

Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise the role of rooh baba in Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor recently shared an update about the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan was snapped outside a restaurant in Bandra looking all handsome in white shirt paired with blue jeans. | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan, who had taken a four-day break after the wrap of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's first schedule, is back on sets. The actor, on April 1, shared a photo of himself, announcing his return on film sets for schedule 2.

Kartik Aaryan returns on sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan, on Monday, took to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself from his car in his iconic rooh baba pose. The actor captioned his post, "Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru. Shoot begins." His caption was accompanied by the hashtags Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Schedule 2.

Where was Kartik Aaryan?

After announcing the wrap on the first schedule of the film also starring Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan went to attend the Bundesliga football match in Germany. The actor shared several photos and videos of himself from the event.

What do we know about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

After the success of the 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers announced the third part of the film. Kartik Aaryan will be seen reprising his role. However, unlike Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the third installment of the film will see the presence of actors Tripitt Dimri and Vidya Balan. Vidya Balan will reprise the role of OG Manjulika just like her 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmi, who also helmed the 2022 film. 

What's more for Kartik Aaryan?

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan will also be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion where he will be seen exploring the life of an athlete. It was also officially announced that Kartik Aaryan will lead the third installment of the famous franchise Aashiqui. However, it seems like the project is currently on the backburner with no further updates on it since the official announcement. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:33 IST

