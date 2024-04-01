×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Kartik Aaryan's Next, Based on Don Hussain Ustara, Was Initially Supposed To Feature Irrfan

Vishal Bharadwaj directorial Hussain Ustara, starring Kartik Aaryan, is based on the life of a don, who dared to stand against Dawood Ibrahim.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan | Image:Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
  2 min read
Ever since the mammoth success of his 2022 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has been on a high on the professional front. The actor is currently juggling between three big banner projects - Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Hussain Ustara. In recent developments, it has been revealed that the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial is based on the life of a real-life don, who dared to stand against the underworld's most influential and wanted person, Dawood Ibrahim.

Kartik Aaryan is replacing Irrfan Khan in Hussain Ustara

Film journalist Rahul Raut shared on his X handle that Hussain Ustara is reportedly the same project Bhardwaj was once making with the late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone. It was previously titled Sapna Didi. The old script of the film has been tweaked and will now tell the story from Ustara's perspective.

 

The film is slated to go on floors in September 2024. The leading lady for the role of Ashraf Khan aka Sapna Didi is not finalised yet.

More about Hussain Ustara

A media report quoted a source as saying, ‘Vishal Bhardwaj was planning to make a film in the pre-Covid world, however, the project was put on hold in the past due to various issues. After years, it is now set to be made with Kartik Aaryan, the role which was once to be played by Irrfan Khan.’

The budget for the action-packed ambitious project has reportedly been set at ₹150 crores. As per the reports, Vishal and Sajid are on the lookout to cast a top A-List actress to play the female lead opposite Kartik. 

His part in the film is said to be driven by action accompanied by strong emotions. The story has a lot of action, and the makers are planning to make it on a budget of Rs 150 crore. 

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:14 IST

