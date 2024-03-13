×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Katrina Kaif Opens Up About Insecurities, Confidence Issues: Vicky Kaushal Helps Overcome It

Katrina recently revealed details about her marital dynamics with Vicky Kaushal and talked candidly about her own experiences with confidence issues.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Image:Katrina Kaif/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
When it comes to Bollywood power couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stand out as a beloved pair that win people over with their sweet relationship. Fans have been enamored by their public demonstrations of affection and steadfast support for one another. In a recent conversation, Katrina revealed details about their marital dynamics and talked candidly about her own experiences with confidence issues. She related a story of how, just before leaving the house, she worried about how she looked and her husband comforted her.

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal's encouraging reminder

In a conversation with Hello! India magazine Katrina discussed how her perception of beauty has changed over time. She talked about the times she finds herself "fussing" before leaving her house for an event, arguing over little things that seem to need adjusting, like her hair or outfit.

 

 

As she thought back on these incidents, Katrina recalled the humorous yet heartfelt lesson she got from her husband, Vicky Kaushal. She said, “And then my husband will wryly remind me, ‘Aren’t you the person who says it’s Kay to be you?’”

Vicky Kaushal on his courtship period with Katrina Kaif

In an interview with GQ India, Vicky Kaushal opened up on the intricacies of his courtship period with Katrina Kaif. The actor shared how though the "heady excitement" of seeing each other has not died even after being married for two years, he feels a certain sense of inexplicable calm around Katrina, something he dearly cherishes.

He said, "I used to think the day I met the person who I could sit silently with for hours and not feel the silence, that was going to be my person. With Katrina, it’s that feeling. She’s home. From our initial days of dating when there was heady excitement every time we met to now, two and a half years after marriage, that feeling hasn’t changed. And I’m somebody who hasn’t ever been overtly romantic. But she makes me one...The feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply, I just love that aspect of love. Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai (this is right)."

 

Published March 13th, 2024 at 20:41 IST

