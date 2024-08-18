Published 08:45 IST, August 18th 2024
Khel Khel Mein Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Starrer Is Struggling, Mints ₹9.95 Crore In India
Khel Khel Mein witnessed 39.02 per cent growth on Saturday but still failed to secure the second spot at the Independence Day box office by ₹55 lakh to Vedaa.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Khel Khel Mein Trailer. | Image: YouTube
