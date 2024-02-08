Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, February 7. The couple tied the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer in presence of their loved ones. On the occasion of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's first wedding anniversary, let us take a look at how the Indian Police Force actor proposed to his wife.

Kiara recalls how Sidharth proposed to her

During a chat show, Kiara Advani took a trip down the memory lane and recounted how she had an idea that Sidharth was going to propose to her but did not have details of when it was going to happen. Kiara shared that they were on a family trip with Sidharth's parents but due to Covid Sid's mother could not join them. After Kiara and Sidharth discussed their desire to be together for the rest of their lives, she advised him to first seek permission from her parents.

"I told him all this is fine but you have to speak to my parents. You first ask them, take their permission. Let’s do it the right way. They’ll be happy," she recalled.

Kiara said that on the first day of their trip, Sidharth took her to a Michelin-starred restaurant in Rome. His little nephew was with them and was there to photograph their special moment. Kiara expected a proposal at some point during the trip, but not on the first day. "He planned the works. He had done this candlelight dinner. We go back after dinner, and he takes me up for a walk. We go up and suddenly the violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his little nephew is taking our video from behind the bushes. He then goes on one knee and proposes. I was not expecting it that night so I was so overwhelmed, I didn’t say anything," she said.

Sidharth recites his speech from Shershaah

Since Kiara Advani did not say anything, Sidharth Malhotra began reciting lines from his proposal scene in Shershaah. "After his whole speech, he doesn’t know what to say to me and he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He’s like ‘Dilli ka seedha sada launda hun’, and what he said to me in the movie, the full dialogue of Shershaah. Then I burst out laughing," she recalled.