Kiran Rao revealed while promoting her upcoming directorial venture Laapataa Ladies that Aamir Khan auditioned for Ravi Kishan's role. However, he was rejected, and Kiran instead cast Ravi Kishan in the role. At a press conference in New Delhi on February 19, she explained why she chose Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for her film.

Why was Aamir Khan rejected during Laapataa Ladies audition?

During the event, Kiran Rao was asked why Aamir Khan was not a part of Laapataa Ladies. Responding to the question, Kiran said, "We wanted to test him. Unko lene ka idea mera tha. Aamir ko bohot chaah thi ye role khud karne ki. Ye chhoti film hai aur aise hi banana chah rahe the ki bohot believable aur bohot real ho. Usme jab aap star dale toh balance chhut jata hai. Expectations badh jata hai ki stars kuch karenge. (We wanted to test him. It was my idea to get him. Aamir liked the role a lot and wanted to do it. It's a small film, and we wanted to make it believable and real. And when you add a star to it, the balance gets disturbed. There'll be expectations that the stars will do something special)."

Why was Ravi Kishan chosen for Laapataa Ladies?

Kiran Rao further shared why she chose Ravi Kishan over Aamir Khan for Laapataa Ladies. "Aamir ne audition bhi diya tha is role ke liye and bohot achhcha audition diya tha. Par Ravi ji kuch aur hi laate hai, ek authenticity, ek jo rass late hai apne performance se woh hum dono, Aamir ne aur maine socha ki ye character ke liye sahi rahega (Aamir gave an audition for this role, and it was very good. But Ravi ji brings something else, an authenticity, a depth in his performance. Aamir and I thought it would be right for this role)," Kiran said.

Laapataa Ladies is Kiran Rao's second directorial venture, following the 2010 film Dhobhi Ghat.