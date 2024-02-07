Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

Kiran Rao Says She Never Criticised Vanga's Film, Asks Him To Talk Directly To Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao has responded to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's claims and said that she never mentioned any specific movies in her comments about misogyny.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kiran Rao file photo
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kiran Rao file photo | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao recently discussed misogyny in Bollywood films and there were reports that they indirectly took a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In response to this criticism, Sandeep Reddy Vanga suggested that Kiran should consider looking at the films Aamir did before before commenting on his subjects and work. Now, Kiran Rao has responded to Vanga's claims and said that she never mentioned any specific movies in her comments about misogyny.

 

Kiran Rao says she never criticised Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In an interview with Quint, Kiran Rao openly addressed Sandeep Reddy Vanga's comment on Aamir Khan's past works. She further asserted that she never commented on Vanga's films because she has never watched them. Kiran Rao further added, "I have talked about it on various platforms and at various times but I have never taken the name of any film. Because it’s not really about the specific film, it’s about the issues and I will continue to speak on these issues. So, why Mr. Vanga has assumed that I was talking about his film, you will have to ask him because I haven’t seen his film. I have never commented or taken the name of any of his films."

Kiran Rao says Sandeep Reddy Vanga should confront Aamir Khan

During the same interview, Kiran Rao emphasised that she was just talking about misogyny in general. She further said, "Actually, Aamir is one of the few people I know who apologized for specifically the song that Mr. Vanga was talking about which is Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai and other such films. There are very few people who would look at their body of work and apologize for something that they did they think is problematic in retrospect."

Kiran Rao added, "So, I think he is one of those people who have stepped up and taken responsibility as a creative person, as a person speaking to a mass audience for his work and that’s really laudable."

Kiran also declared that if Vanga has something to tell Aamir then he should tell talk to him man-to-man. "I am not responsible for Aamir’s work or Aamir Khan. So, I wish Mr. Vanga would address his questions directly to Mr. Khan,” she clarified."

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:09 IST

