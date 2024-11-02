sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:32 IST, November 2nd 2024

Kriti Sanon Makes It Instagram Official With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Shares Diwali Photo

Kriti Sanon-Karan Bahia: The rumoured couple have seemingly taken their relationship a step further as Karan joined the actress and her family on Diwali.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon shares first photo with rumoured boyfriend Karan Bahia
Kriti Sanon shares first photo with rumoured boyfriend Karan Bahia | Image: Kriti Sanon/Instagram
