Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 16:57 IST

Kriti Sanon On Playing A Robot In Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Felt Suffocating

Kriti Sanon said that she was skeptical about playing a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and it was suffocating as she had to control her movements.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:Instagram
Kriti Sanon, who will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in her next Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, recently talked about playing a robot in the movie. The actress said she was skeptical about playing the character and it was suffocating as she had to control her movements. However, it got better with time. 

Kriti Sanon was unsure about how to play a robot

In a conversation with PTI, Kriti delved deeper into the experience of portraying the role of a robot. The actress said, “She gives the feeling of an absolute human but she is not, so that fine line was there. When I was giving the shots for this character, I would often ask myself if a take was robotic enough or if I had overdone it. I had to find a balance. Sifra in the beginning was a little suffocating for me because I felt my hands were tied. But things got better as we got flowing."

 

Sanon, who recently won a National Film Award for her performance in Mimi, revealed that she was supposed to work with Kapoor on a project years ago but it didn't materialise. "Everything happens when it is supposed to happen. I believe that we worked together at a correct time as I have learnt my craft even better. I'm way more confident as an actor. Earlier, I would have been very nervous to be in front of him but now I'm confident enough to hold my own," she said.

 

Kriti Sanon on her working experience with Shahid Kapoor

Kriti said, "We both really vibed. There are times when you don't have to make an effort to create chemistry because it comes out very naturally," she added. Kapoor said he wanted to collaborate with Sanon as her work as an actor has "constantly improved over the past few years".

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' also features veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The movie, co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar, is set to release in theatres on February 9.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 16:57 IST

