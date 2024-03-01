Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Turning Producer With Do Patti, Calls It Her 'Most Challenging Role'

Kriti Sanon called Do Patti the "most challenging role" of her career so far. It also marks her debut as a producer. The film also stars Kajol as a cop.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:kritisanon/instagram
Kriti Sanon, who is set to make her production debut with Do Patti,  said backing the Netflix film was a "creatively satisfying" experience for her. The launch of her production house coincides with the actress completing 10 years in Bollywood. The upcoming movie, starring Kriti Sanon and Kajol, is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and is written by Kanika Dhillon, who also serves as a producer on the project. 

A still from Do Patti | Image: YouTube screengrab

Kriti on venturing into Bollywood as a producer

At the Next on Netflix event, Kriti Sanon said post her critically-acclaimed film Mimi, she was keen to explore films that would challenge her. She won the best actress National Film Award for her portrayal of a surrogate mother in the 2021 movie.

A still from Do Patti | Image: YouTube screengrab

“There comes a time in the life of an actor when you think 'What next?' I always wanted to be part of films and tell stories in ways other than being an actor on set. I wanted to do this for a film for which I'm madly passionate about in terms of its story, and Do Patti was that story," the Luka Chuppi actress said. 

"After Mimi I wanted to find something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that excites you, you need to create one. Do Patti was that opportunity as an actor as well,” Kriti said.

Kriti thanks Do Patti writer for her ‘most challenging role’

"I want to thank Kanika for giving me my most challenging role as an actor. This journey has been beautiful. To be part of the process from scripting, music to look was creatively satisfying. I hope I can do this more," she added. Kanika, known for her penning films such as Kedarnath and Haseen Dillruba, heaped praises on Kriti and Kajol.

"Do Patti is close to my heart. It will surprise you, shock you. It will make you think. Kriti is an incredibly talented actor. When I saw the rushes, I thought this is her best work. Casting Kajol was a dream come true. She is a legendary actor, she lights up the screen," the writer-producer said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 1st, 2024 at 16:38 IST

