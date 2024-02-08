Advertisement

UPDATE: Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor will be seen together on screen for the first time. The film, directed by Dinesh Vijan, will release on Valentine's Week. On January 9, the makers launched the motion poster of the film and alongside revealed the movie’s title and release date. The film titled Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya will release in theatres on February 9 in a massive box office clash with Rajinikanth starrer Lal Salaam and Ravi Teja’s next titled Eagle.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya motion poster out

On January 9, the makers of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled the motion poster of the film. A perfect watch for this Valentine’s week, Shahid and Kriti will arrive in cinemas, on 9th February 2024. This film promises a fresh breath of air for all youth and family audiences. With the title tease, audiences are now eagerly waiting to experience the magic of this ‘impossible love story.’

With this, Shahid Kapoor returns to the genre of romance after his last outing Kabir Singh. Following the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Dinesh Vijan presents yet another romantic family entertainer. Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar.

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon lock horns with Rajinikanth and Ravi Teja

Rajinikanth’s upcoming sports drama Lal Salaam is also scheduled to hit the big screens on February 9. The film has pushed the release date from the original January 12 in order to avert a clash with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram and Dhanush’s Captain Miller. However, the film will now clash with Teri Baaton Mein Ulja Jiya, which will release only in the Hindi language.

Valentine’s week has parked many other releases as well. Another notable film that has booked the February 9 release date is Ravi Teja’s Eagle. The film too was scheduled to release on Pongal but has now shifted to Valentine’s weekend. The Lal Salaam vs Eagle vs Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya will mark another North vs South box office clash after the recent Dunki vs Salaar clash.

