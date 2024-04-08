Advertisement

Actor Kriti Sanon hopes the success of her latest release Crew paves the way for more big-budget titles with women fronting the cast. The National Award winner, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, stars as one of the three leads alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide within nine days of release.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is a heist comedy that follows three air hostesses who take charge of their destiny when their airline goes bankrupt. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Kriti Sanon talks about women-oriented films

Sanon said makers often feel viewers are not interested in 'female-oriented' movies. "A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theatre and they won't recover the money."

She stressed, “This (response to Crew) is sort of a start of a change, I am hoping, at least. Slowly, I hope people will come out and risk putting money and scaling a woman-led film as much as they do for male-led films because that also translates to the same amount of numbers at the box office.”

Kriti Sanon on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Citing the example of 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 33-year-old actor said director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the Alia Bhatt-starrer on a large scale, and the film was a critical as well as commercial success. Interestingly, Sanon and Bhatt shared the Best Actress National Film Award for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

“He (Bhansali) presented his woman character, like, for the lack of a better word, a hero. Normally, when you see films which have only female protagonists, the budget is usually constrained. People don't believe those films would pull the audience to the theatres the way a man-led film does.”

Sanon is now looking forward to the release of Do Patti, which also marks her production debut via her Blue Butterfly Films. The movie, slated to premiere on Netflix this year, reunites Sanon with her Dilwale co-star Kajol.

(with inputs from PTI)