×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Kriti Sanon Wishes Crew Success Result In More Big-Budgeted Women-led Films

Kriti Sanon stars as one of the leads alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in Crew, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide within nine days of release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Actor Kriti Sanon hopes the success of her latest release Crew paves the way for more big-budget titles with women fronting the cast. The National Award winner, who was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, stars as one of the three leads alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film, which has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide within nine days of release.

Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew is a heist comedy that follows three air hostesses who take charge of their destiny when their airline goes bankrupt. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon talks about women-oriented films

Sanon said makers often feel viewers are not interested in 'female-oriented' movies. "A film doesn't have to be led by a man to pull the audience to the theatre. For the longest time, people have not taken the risk of scaling female-oriented films as they do for male-centric ones. They feel audiences won't come to the theatre and they won't recover the money."

Advertisement

 

She stressed, “This (response to Crew) is sort of a start of a change, I am hoping, at least. Slowly, I hope people will come out and risk putting money and scaling a woman-led film as much as they do for male-led films because that also translates to the same amount of numbers at the box office.”

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon on Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi

Citing the example of 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the 33-year-old actor said director Sanjay Leela Bhansali made the Alia Bhatt-starrer on a large scale, and the film was a critical as well as commercial success. Interestingly, Sanon and Bhatt shared the Best Actress National Film Award for their performances in Mimi and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Advertisement

 

“He (Bhansali) presented his woman character, like, for the lack of a better word, a hero. Normally, when you see films which have only female protagonists, the budget is usually constrained. People don't believe those films would pull the audience to the theatres the way a man-led film does.”

Advertisement

Sanon is now looking forward to the release of Do Patti, which also marks her production debut via her Blue Butterfly Films. The movie, slated to premiere on Netflix this year, reunites Sanon with her Dilwale co-star Kajol.

(with inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 16:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex close

a few seconds ago
Karnataka SSLC answer key out

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key

2 minutes ago
MICAT 2 Exam Result

SSC exam dates revised

4 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

SC relief

11 minutes ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti On Crew Success

12 minutes ago
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa

Ma Dong Seok's Wedding

12 minutes ago
Eid dishes

Eid Party Menu

14 minutes ago
crime

Pune Student Murdered

16 minutes ago
Woman Gives House Tour Of Her Small Apartment In Central London | WATCH

House Tour Of Small House

18 minutes ago
Security personnel at Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal reel

20 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Doesn't Understand Pain of Poor, Says PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Hafiz Saeed

Internet Abuzz With Hafiz

25 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
How to style animal print

How To Style Animal Print

30 minutes ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

31 minutes ago
Police car

IAS Officer's Car Chased

35 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee inches higher

35 minutes ago
accident

Audi hits Man

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UPSC centre change window open for CSE candidates opting Imphal

    Education5 hours ago

  2. Delhi IGI Airport Gets 'Nuclear Bomb' Threat, 2 Passengers Held

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Shinde

    India News6 hours ago

  4. Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

    India News6 hours ago

  5. Warmer Days, Nights in Delhi-NCR Soon, Mercury Likely to Cross 40°C Mark

    India News7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo