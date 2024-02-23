Kunal Kemmu On Portrayal Of Alpha Male In Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: Felt Like Smashing...

Advertisement

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is no stranger to controversy, having faced criticism for films like Kabir Singh and Animal. His latest release starring Ranbir Kapoor, recently achieved blockbuster success but not without drawing criticism from several celebs including a veteran lyricist and Kiran Rao. In recent developments, actor Kunal Kemmu weighed in on the Animal controversy.

Kunal Kemmu on alpha heroes' depiction in movies

In a conversation with Raj Shamani on his YouTube channel, Kunal talked about the portrayal of the alpha hero in Animal. According to the Dhol actor adopting such "selective alpha" characteristics in real life can result in physical harm and legal ramifications.

He said, “There’s no point labeling this as right or wrong because you're talking about a human tendency and trait. You're wise, go ahead, give it a try. Do you want such a person? When you receive slaps for three days, on the fourth day, you'll say that you'll call the police. Both you and that person will understand.”

Kunal Kemmu reveals Animal's impact on him

Kunal talked about how after watching Animal he felt energized, but he still saw it as just entertainment. The actor added that he felt like hitting someone after seeing the movie but this is a typical cinematic effect, as it frequently arouses intense feelings in audiences.

He explained, “Even when I was watching Animal, I felt like smashing someone before the interval. That's what happens in movies, they make you feel that way. But that doesn't mean you should behave like a selective alpha male. If you do so, then try it, you will either be jailed or get beaten up by a bigger alpha.”

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix, has stirred controversy due to its violent scenes and portrayal of misogynistic leads, adding another layer to the ongoing dialogue surrounding Sandeep Reddy Vanga's filmmaking choices.