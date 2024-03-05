Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Laapataa Ladies Box Office Day 4: Kiran Rao's Film Witnesses Steep Decline, Earns ₹38 Lakh

Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies showed growth in its weekend collection, indicating a positive week ahead. However, the film failed Monday test.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies | Image:Youtube Screengrab
Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao released in theatres on March 1. The film opened to a poor response but gained momentum over the first weekend. However, Laapataa Ladies failed to pass its Monday test as it witnessed a decline in its box office collections.

Laapataa Ladies earns its lowest on first Monday

As per a report by Sacnilk, Kiran Rao directorial Laapataa Ladies showed growth in its weekend collection, indicating a positive week ahead. However, the film despite its good word of mouth failed its Monday test. Laapataa Ladies earned ₹38 lakh on its first Monday, showing a massive decline from its Sunday collection, which was ₹1.7 crore. Laapataa Ladies witnessed a decline of 77.6 percent on its first Monday. Now, the total collection of the film stands at ₹4.28 crore.  

Laapataa Ladies recorded an overall occupancy of 10.41 percent on Monday. The morning shows had an occupancy of 6.51 percent while the afternoon shows featured an upward trend with an occupancy of 11.24 percent. The evening shows of Laapataa Ladies registered an occupancy of 11.69 percent while the night shows recorded an occupancy of 12.18 percent. Chennai and Surat recorded the highest occupancy.

Laapataa Ladies vs Operation Valentine

Laapataa Ladies clashed with Operation Valentine in theatres. However, the Varun Tej starrer outperformed Laapataa Ladies in theatres despite its mixed reviews. Operation Valentine collected ₹95 lakh on its first Monday, which is still higher than what Kiran Rao's film earned. aapataa Ladies marked Kiran Rao's return to the director's chair after 13 years. Her last directorial film was Dhobi Ghat (2011), which also served as her debut. 
 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

