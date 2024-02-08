Advertisement

Nitesh Tiwari has been gearing up for his upcoming film Ramayana. The movie will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash. However, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari is currently in talks with actress Lara Dutta to portray the character of Kaikeyi on screen. On the other hand, he is keen to have Bobby Deol on board to play Kumbhkaran, reported Pinkvilla. Nevertheless, negotiations are in progress to add Sunny Deol to the star cast of Ramayana.

Who will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari is in advanced talks with Lara Dutta to play Kaikeyi in Ramayana. "Nitesh Tiwari wants to cast actors who are apt to play the characters belonging to the most timeless tale of Indian History. He feels Lara Dutta is perfect to play the part of Princess Kaikeyi, the third consort of King Dasharatha. It’s a pivotal character that leads to the entire conflict in Ramayana, and Lara is excited to entire the fantastical world of Nitesh Tiwari," revealed the source close to the project.

A file photo of Bobby Deol | Image: IMDb

While Ramayana is planned as a trilogy, Lara will play a significant role in Ramayana: Part One. She is expected to join Ranbir Kapoor for the film's first schedule in March. Aside from Kaikeyi, casting for other characters is also an ongoing process. According to Pinkvilla, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are eager to cast Bobby Deol as Kumbhkaran, but they are yet to hear back from the actor.

A file photo of Lara Dutta | Image: IMDb

"Bobby is yet to get back to Nitesh Tiwari on Ramayana. He might or might not do the film, and will take a call in the next 2 months. Post the success of Animal, Bobby is right now flooded with offers from across the industry and he will be making his choices over the coming few months," the source added.

Sunny Deol to be a part of Ramayana?

Meanwhile, discussions with Sunny Deol about the role of Lord Hanuman are in progress. The Ramayana team is in discussion with Sunny Deol. "Not just Nitesh Tiwari, even Ranbir Kapoor is keen to get Sunny Deol on board to play lord Hanuman. It’s a legacy character which will be embodied in Indian History, as Sunny might become as iconic and synonymous to Lord Hanuman as Dara Singh was back in the day," the source concluded.

A file photo of Sunny Deol | Image: X

As previously reported by Pinkvilla, if all goes as planned, Sunny Deol and Yash will make a cameo appearance in Ramayana: Part One, with them playing lead roles in the second and third installments.