×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Madgaon Express Director Kunal Kemmu Weighs In On Importance Of Box Office Success

Ahead of Madgaon Express release, Kunal Kemmu opened up about the pressure of box office milestones and how it defines the success of a film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kunal Kemmu
Kunal Kemmu | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu, who was last seen in the 2023 film Kanjoos Makhichoos, has turned director with his upcoming movie Madgaon Express. Ahead of its release, the actor-director opened up about the pressure of box office milestones and how it defines the success of a film. 

Kunal Kemmu on box office records

During a promotional interview with producer Farhan Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu talked about earning respectable numbers at the box office. The actor said, “I have been a part of films that have gotten a lot of love but there have also been films that didn’t do well at the box office and it changed my perspective of at least being an actor then. In our case, you don’t get the opportunity to make that film again or do the work you want to do." 

 

Kunal went on to say that when he became director, he was acutely conscious of and committed to the idea that, given a budget, he should make every effort to stay under it. "I don’t want this film to be one of those ‘that was nice, but the timing was wrong’ movies. Because your next chance is dependent on that," he added.

What is Madgaon Express about?

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. It begins with the childhood versions of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary planning their Goa trip while in school. Cut to their college farewell, and we finally see their Goa plans taking off as they ditch the easier option of a flight and get on the Madgaon Express train in order to enjoy the scenic rail route.

 

However, once in Goa, the boys find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky waters and get back to normalcy forms the crux of the story. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

Advertisement

(with inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published March 17th, 2024 at 21:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bilbao

a minute ago
Haircuts

Hairstyles For Men

a minute ago
DC vs RCB WPL 2024 FINAL

WPL 2024 Final Live Blog

4 minutes ago
Collagen Booster

Boost Collagen Growth

6 minutes ago
Summer gifts for your special partner

Summer Essential Gifts

9 minutes ago
DC vs RCB

Sophie Molineux

10 minutes ago
Suspended TMC leader Shahjahan's brother and two others have been sent to five-day CBI custody.

WB Shahjahan's Brother

14 minutes ago
Francisco Goya

Francisco Goya Paintings

14 minutes ago
Shakira

Shakira On Gerard Pique

17 minutes ago
Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

Khloe Celebrates Rob

17 minutes ago
NIA chargesheeted 17th accused in the PFI Patna case

NIA Action Against PFI

17 minutes ago
Rati Pandey

Rati On Discrimination

18 minutes ago
Agriculture

ITU FAO partner

32 minutes ago
Niger US

US Ops at risk?

36 minutes ago
Pakistan Team

Naseem Shah on Pak team

39 minutes ago
AP

Mike Pence slams Trump

44 minutes ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu On BO Success

an hour ago
An operation is underway to trap a leopard that entered a Jharkhand industrial area.

J'Khand Leopard Trap

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Election Commission Makes Fresh Electoral Bonds Data Public

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. Gandhis to Snap Ties with Old Family Bastions: Sources

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  3. NIA Attaches 4 Properties For Being 'Proceeds of Terrorism'

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Kind-hearted Zodiac Signs Who Are Known For Their Generosity

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Man Attacked With Sickle, Sword After Being Shot Dead at Pune Hotel

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo