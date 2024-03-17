Advertisement

Kunal Kemmu, who was last seen in the 2023 film Kanjoos Makhichoos, has turned director with his upcoming movie Madgaon Express. Ahead of its release, the actor-director opened up about the pressure of box office milestones and how it defines the success of a film.

Kunal Kemmu on box office records

During a promotional interview with producer Farhan Akhtar, Kunal Kemmu talked about earning respectable numbers at the box office. The actor said, “I have been a part of films that have gotten a lot of love but there have also been films that didn’t do well at the box office and it changed my perspective of at least being an actor then. In our case, you don’t get the opportunity to make that film again or do the work you want to do."

Kunal went on to say that when he became director, he was acutely conscious of and committed to the idea that, given a budget, he should make every effort to stay under it. "I don’t want this film to be one of those ‘that was nice, but the timing was wrong’ movies. Because your next chance is dependent on that," he added.

What is Madgaon Express about?

Madgaon Express promises a madcap comedy set against the scenic backdrop of Goa. It begins with the childhood versions of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary planning their Goa trip while in school. Cut to their college farewell, and we finally see their Goa plans taking off as they ditch the easier option of a flight and get on the Madgaon Express train in order to enjoy the scenic rail route.

However, once in Goa, the boys find themselves in the middle of troubles involving drugs, local gangs and cops. How they get out of tricky waters and get back to normalcy forms the crux of the story. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humour into this multiverse of madness.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, ‘Madgaon Express’ is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

(with inputs from IANS)