Updated April 13th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn Starrer Film Sees Major Dip Despite Holiday

Maidaan clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatres on the occasion of Eid. The Akshay Kumar starrer outperformed Ajay's film at the box office.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan
Ajay Devgn in Maidaan | Image:Zee Studios/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim and his significant contributions in the field of football. Despite being released during during Eid holiday, the film struggled to find takers on its opening day. Maidaan opened for select paid previews on Wednesday, earning ₹2.6 crore, before a full-fledged release on April 11, Eid, amassing only ₹4.50 crore, according to Sacnilk's estimates. Meanwhile, the film saw a furthur decline in its box office collections on day 2 of its release.

Maidaan witnesses a decline in its box office collections

Maidaan earned ₹2.75 crore on the second day of its release, bringing its total collection to ₹9.85 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film had an early occupancy of 8.81 percent in theatres on Friday. Chandigarh and Chennai registered the highest occupancy, while Bhopal accounted the least. While the film is witnessing a dip in its collections, it is expected that the film picks up pace in the coming days.

 

Maidaan poster | Image: IMDb

 

For the unversed, Maidaan clashed with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatres. The Akshay Kumar starrer outperformed Ajay's film as it collected ₹7 crore on its second day, bringing its total collection to ₹22.65 crore.

Advertisement

 

Maidaan poster | Image: IMDb

 

What more do we know about Maidaan?

Maidaan chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach (1952 and 1962) who revolutionised the sport in India. Due to his contribution and dedication to football, the Indian Football Team was called "Brazil of Asia". Helmed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the titular role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who put the Indian football team on the global map.
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 08:23 IST

