Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 7: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Drama Registers Dip Despite Slashed Prices

Advertisement

Maidaan is a biographical sports drama movie that hit the big screens on April 11. The movie released alongside Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. In the film, Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a former Indian football coach who guided the team to its first Asian Games.

Maidaan struggles to thrive amid clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Since both movies were released on the same day, a box office comparison between the films is imperative. While both features have failed to impress the audience, Maidaan remains less likely of the two options for cine-goers. The Ajay Devgn starrer raked in ₹2.6 crore through paid previews and then opened to ₹4.5 crore on day 1 of theatrical release (April 11). While the movie has garnered a positive review from the audience and critics alike, the clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan seemed to have become a deterrent in the movie’s business. On the first weekend of release, Maidaan minted ₹14.9 crore in India.

Even after discounts on tickets and (Buy One Get One) BOGO offers, the sports drama minted ₹1.5 crore on the first Monday, followed by ₹1.65 core on Tuesday. On Day 7 (April 17), the biopic minted ₹2 crore, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie’s total now stands at ₹27.10 crore despite facing two holidays- Eid and Ram Navami.

What is Maidaan all about?

Maidaan chronicles the life and journey of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering football coach (1952 and 1962) who revolutionised the sport in India. Due to his contribution and dedication to football, the Indian Football Team was called "Brazil of Asia". In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the titular role of Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who put the Indian football team on the global map.

Maidaan has been one of Ajay Devgn's long-pending films. The film had been in the making since 2019 after its announcement in the same year. Backed by producer Boney Kapoor, the biopic witnessed multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Nisarga. After over five years, the film finally hit the big screen on April 11. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.