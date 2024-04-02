×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Maidaan Final Trailer: Ajay Devgn As Coach Syed Abdul Rahim Is Determined For India's Win

Maidaan trailer features many of the dynamic challenges that coach Rahim and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history in the field of football.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Maidaan
A still from Maidaan trailer. | Image:YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ajay Devgn is celebrating his 54th birthday today, April 2, and to make it more special, the makers of Maidaan have treated his fans to a new trailer of the upcoming biographical sports drama. The film is based on the journey of a true legend Syed Abdul Rahim, an Indian football coach.

A look at Maidaan's final trailer

To keep the audience hooked, the makers unveiled the final trailer of Maidaan which features many of the dynamic challenges that the coach and his Indian football team faced before rewriting history for our nation in the field of football. The over 2-minute-long clip opens with Priyamani asking Ajay when will India win in football. As the video continues, it shows how Ajay picks the player from across the country, leaving everyone shocked. It also showed how the coach was humiliated by his seniors after the country lost the matches.

(A still from Maidaan final trailer | Image: Instagram)

Ajay Devgn has also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Dil EK, Samaj EK, Soch EK! Witness the untold true story of S.A. Rahim and his #TeamIndia, aajao #Maidaan mein."

Advertisement

What else do we know about Maidaan?

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, this epic sports biopic also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. During one of the promotional events, Ajay revealed that he didn’t know about the true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim and how the latter helped the Indian football team reach great heights.

(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Maidaan | Image: Instagram)

“Apart from being a great story, I never knew that something like that had happened in our country and football had reached its peak and one man and these players changed the course of football in the 1950s and 1960s. In fact, I was shocked and surprised to know about his story," the actor said.

Advertisement

Maidaan is slated to clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at the box office on April 10.

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Ex-IND cricketer on MI

a few seconds ago
Vistara flight

Vistara Cancellations

2 minutes ago
BJP announces 112 candidates for Odisha assembly polls

BJP List of Odisha Polls

2 minutes ago
Amit Shah Has No Moral Rights to Ask For Votes in K'taka: Siddaramaiah Amid EC Heat on Son

Congress Slams BJP

2 minutes ago
Tips To Understand Your Hair Type

Understanding Hair Type

3 minutes ago
Yathindra Siddaramaiah

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
Barbara Baldavin

Barbara Baldavin Dies

10 minutes ago
Tesla vs BYD EV sales

BYD sales decline

11 minutes ago
MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya after losing match to Rajasthan Royals

Hardik's FIRST reaction

12 minutes ago
Ramdev

SC Raps Patanjali

15 minutes ago
Karishma married Vikas in December 2022 and the couple lived with Vikas's family.

Noida Murder

20 minutes ago
Yoga Poses To Increase Concentration

Yoga For Concentration

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan Passes Through Mumbai's 'Marvelous' Coastal Road Tunnel

Amitabh Bachchan

24 minutes ago
Summer colour combinations

Summer Colour Combos

24 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma during MI vs RR match

Rohit Sharma and Hardik

32 minutes ago
tennis ball

US ATP Tour

33 minutes ago
Education News

CTET July Registration

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. MP: Woman Held For Abducting Husband's Niece And Marrying Her

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Woman Slams Southwest Airlines On An Overweight Co-passenger, Post Viral

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Why Are Students in Karachi Boycotting Coca-Cola?

    World16 hours ago

  4. Has cricket found its Ronaldo or Djokovic in the form of Pandya?

    Sports 18 hours ago

  5. Shaheen FURIOUS with PCB over FAKE 'My duty to back our captain' remark

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo