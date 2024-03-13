Advertisement

The highly anticipated release of the year, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is gearing up for an Eid release this year. Last week, the makers of Maidaan released the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai. For the unversed, Priyamani portrays the character of Saira, the wife of Syed Abdul Rahim, essayed by Ajay Devgn in the upcoming sports drama.

What did Priyamani say about her character in Maidaan?

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Priyamani offered insights into the role Saira plays in the film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Describing Saira as Syed's emotional anchor and source of strength, Priyamani revealed, "Saira is his (Syed's) emotional support and pillar of strength. She holds the fort when Rahim saab is not at home or busy with his meetings and matches."

Talking about the relationship between Syed and Saira, Priyamani addressed the depth of their bond depicted in the film. Notably, Maidaan marks the first collaboration between Priyamani and Ajay Devgn. Set for an Eid release, Maidaan will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, intensifying the box office competition during the festive season.

Priyamani talks about Article 370

Reflecting on her recent project, Priyamani shared her experience working on Article 370 and expressed gratitude towards the producers and filmmakers for how they shaped her character, Rajeshwari Swaminathan, a senior officer in the PM's office.

“While offering the film, Aditya (director Aditya Suhas Jambhale)’s words were, ‘I want actors like you and Yami to do this film, not stars.’ When I heard the gist, I wanted to be a part of it; I loved the story. My role didn’t need so much importance, but they invested a lot of time in it. What also resonated with me is that while the storm is happening on the field, Rajeshwari is calm and strong,” Priyamani remarked.

Priyamani is known to have featured in some of the most successful Bollywood and OTT platforms, including The Family Man, Jawan and Chennai Express.