×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Maidaan: Priyamani Opens Up About Playing Ajay Devgn's Onscreen Wife Saira In Upcoming Sports Drama

Actress Priyamani recently spoke about playing the character of Ajay Devgn's onscreen wife Saira in the upcoming sports drama - Maidaan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Priyamani
Priyamani | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The highly anticipated release of the year, Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is gearing up for an Eid release this year. Last week, the makers of Maidaan released the trailer at a grand event in Mumbai. For the unversed, Priyamani portrays the character of Saira, the wife of Syed Abdul Rahim, essayed by Ajay Devgn in the upcoming sports drama.

What did Priyamani say about her character in Maidaan?

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Priyamani offered insights into the role Saira plays in the film directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Describing Saira as Syed's emotional anchor and source of strength, Priyamani revealed, "Saira is his (Syed's) emotional support and pillar of strength. She holds the fort when Rahim saab is not at home or busy with his meetings and matches."

 

 

 

Talking about the relationship between Syed and Saira, Priyamani addressed the depth of their bond depicted in the film. Notably, Maidaan marks the first collaboration between Priyamani and Ajay Devgn. Set for an Eid release, Maidaan will go head-to-head with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, intensifying the box office competition during the festive season.

Priyamani talks about Article 370

Reflecting on her recent project, Priyamani shared her experience working on Article 370 and expressed gratitude towards the producers and filmmakers for how they shaped her character, Rajeshwari Swaminathan, a senior officer in the PM's office.

 

 

“While offering the film, Aditya (director Aditya Suhas Jambhale)’s words were, ‘I want actors like you and Yami to do this film, not stars.’ When I heard the gist, I wanted to be a part of it; I loved the story. My role didn’t need so much importance, but they invested a lot of time in it. What also resonated with me is that while the storm is happening on the field, Rajeshwari is calm and strong,” Priyamani remarked.

Advertisement

Priyamani is known to have featured in some of the most successful Bollywood and OTT platforms, including The Family Man, Jawan and Chennai Express.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

an hour ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

8 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

9 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

9 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

9 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

10 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

13 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

13 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India celebrates as Modi govt delivers on CAA promise

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. 3 Killed After Portion of Scaffolding at 24-Storey Building Collapsed

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Servant Missing

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Man Critically Injured As Mortar Shell Explodes in JK's Samba District

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Orlando School Lockdown Ends Amid Reports of Suspicious Person

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo