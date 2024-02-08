English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Main Atal Hoon director says Pankaj Tripathi was the ‘only’ choice of makers, here's why

Main Atal Hoon is a biographical drama that is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi. The actor will essay the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Republic Entertainment Desk
main atal hoon
मैं अटल हूं | Image:IMDB
Main Atal Hoon is all set to hit the big screens on January 19. The film is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi and is based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Speaking to the media about the film, the director Ravi Jadhav shared why the Mirzapur actor was the first and only choice for the role.  

Main Atal Hoon director shares why Pankaj Tripathi makes the ideal actor for the role 

Speaking to the media, days before the release of the film, Main Atal Hoon director Ravi Jadhav opened up about Pankaj Tripathi and his role in the movie. The filmmaker opined that both Pankaj and the former Prime Minister hailed from small towns in India and made it big in life, which served as a commonality between them. 

The director recalled, “When the makers approached me to create a film on Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi was their immediate choice, and I fully supported it. Both Atal Ji and Pankaj Tripathi, coming from small towns to achieve great success, share a deep connection to their country.” Speaking further on what made them say yes to the actor the filmmaker said, “Pankaj Tripathi’s transparent personality uniquely qualifies him to portray Atal Ji on screen. So, for me and the producers, Pankaj Tripathi was the only choice for Main ATAL Hoon. The first look image of Pankaj Tripathi confirmed that we made the right decision.” 

When will Main Atal Hoon release? 

Helmed by Ravi Jadhav, the film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali under the banners Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios Production. The film chronicles the extraordinary life and political journey of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India's 10th Prime Minister. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 19.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

