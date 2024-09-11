Published 14:25 IST, September 11th 2024
Malaika Arora's Father Death: Actress' Ex-Husband Arbaaz, Former In-Laws Rush To Console Family
Malaika Arora's Father Death: Ex-husband of the actress Arbaaz Khan and his family members arrived to console the family after the passing of Anil Arora.
Arbaaz Khan arrives to console Malaika | Image: Varinder Chawla
