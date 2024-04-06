×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Manisha Koirala Reflects On ‘Second Life’ Post Cancer Battle Ahead Of Heeramandi Release

In a long post, Manisha Koirala reflected on her decades-long career in the industry and the second lease of life she got after battling cancer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Manisha Koirala, who will be reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 28 years, recently talked about her working experience with the director. The actress reflected on her decades-long career in the industry and the second lease of life she got after battling cancer. In a long Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and shared her working experience with the filmmaker. 

Manisha Koirala pens heartfelt note

Manisha took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 5 and shared a set of photos that featured her Heeramandi co-stars, her husband, kids and a glimpse of her daily life. In the caption, the actress penned a long note about her life's rewards and tribulations, as well as the simple delights of exploring nature and spending time with loved ones.

 

She wrote, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer.” Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

The Dil Se star added that she found working on Heeramandi to be enriching in a variety of ways. She talked about her working experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lauded his development as a filmmaker as well as his sharp eye for detail and grand vision. Manisha also expressed her enjoyment of working on the film with a varied bunch of brilliant ladies.

Advertisement

 

What do we know about Heermandi?

Billed as a visual odyssey, Heeramandi brings together a powerhouse of talent and a magnificent world promising to immerse audiences in a tale of power, love, and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in major roles. It will debut on Netflix on May 1. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer's Viral Video

3 minutes ago
Declan Rice

EPL 2023/24 Golden Boot

5 minutes ago
Max Verstappen wins Pole in Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Max wins POLE in Japan

5 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika's Cryptic Post

7 minutes ago
police

Woman Paraded Semi-Naked

7 minutes ago
US

NYC Hijab Lawsuit

8 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee defends attack on NIA team in West Bengal

Mamata Defends Attack

13 minutes ago
Nourishing Foods To Care For Your Sick Dog

Foods For Sick Dogs

14 minutes ago
Star Footballer Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for ARG

22 minutes ago
Toto Wolff, Sebastian Vettel

Wolff on Vettel rumours

23 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

CM Yogi on Terrorism

23 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

25 minutes ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan Returns

25 minutes ago
Noida Orphanage Fire

Noida Orphanage Fire

28 minutes ago
UK's 111-Year-Old Briton John Tinniswood Becomes World's New Oldest Man

New Oldest Man

28 minutes ago
Government Denies Report On Targetted Assassinations

India Slams Report on Pak

32 minutes ago
Nail inspo

Summer Nail Paint Ideas

32 minutes ago
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

IPL 2024: RCB vs RR

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News19 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 19 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India Newsa day ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports a day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo