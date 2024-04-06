Advertisement

Manisha Koirala, who will be reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a gap of 28 years, recently talked about her working experience with the director. The actress reflected on her decades-long career in the industry and the second lease of life she got after battling cancer. In a long Instagram post, she expressed gratitude to Heeramandi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and shared her working experience with the filmmaker.

Manisha Koirala pens heartfelt note

Manisha took to her Instagram handle on Friday, April 5 and shared a set of photos that featured her Heeramandi co-stars, her husband, kids and a glimpse of her daily life. In the caption, the actress penned a long note about her life's rewards and tribulations, as well as the simple delights of exploring nature and spending time with loved ones.

She wrote, “I have a lot to be grateful for in life... a career that saw a lot of high moments, significant roles, best directors, and friendships that have stood the test of time... and it is with God’s grace that I have been given a second life after battling cancer.” Manisha was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012.

The Dil Se star added that she found working on Heeramandi to be enriching in a variety of ways. She talked about her working experience with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and lauded his development as a filmmaker as well as his sharp eye for detail and grand vision. Manisha also expressed her enjoyment of working on the film with a varied bunch of brilliant ladies.

What do we know about Heermandi?

Billed as a visual odyssey, Heeramandi brings together a powerhouse of talent and a magnificent world promising to immerse audiences in a tale of power, love, and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India. The series stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in major roles. It will debut on Netflix on May 1.

