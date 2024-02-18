English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

Manoj Bajpayee’s Pics From Berlin Film Festival Go Viral, Actor Expresses Joy On The Fable Screening

Manoj Bajpayee walked the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival for his film The Fable. The film has entered the prestigious Encounters segment.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
The Fable Team | Image:Manoj Bajpayee/Instagram
Manoj Bajpayee is beaming with joy as his film The Fable, helmed by Raam Reddy, premiered at the 74th edition of the Encounters Competition at the Berlin Film Festival. Now, the actor has shared the red photos from the big day along with a heartfelt note. In the note, he shared his experience of walking the red carpet at the film festival.

When Manoj Bajpayee walked the red carpet for The Fable

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj shared a series of photos, posing with his The Fable team including  Deepak Dobriyal, Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome and director Raam Reddy. Manoj's red carpet look was a black tuxedo paired with a jacket featuring fur on the collar.

Sharing his experience about walking the red carpet, he wrote, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the Berlin International Film Festival, filled with pride and joy. Our film The Fable has entered the prestigious Encounters segment, showcasing the dedication and passion of our amazing team."

Published February 18th, 2024 at 22:06 IST

