Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

Manushi Chhillar Opens Up About Comparisons With Former Beauty Queens Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra

Coming from a pageantry background, Manushi Chhillar had to deal with stereotypes and comparisons with other actresses like Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chillar
Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Manushi Chillar | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Operation Valentine, starring Manushi Chhillar and Varun Tej, is one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2024. While the film marks Varun’s Bollywood debut, it is also the third movie of the former Miss World Manushi’s career. Coming from a pageantry background, the actress had to deal with stereotypes and comparisons with other actresses who were beauty queens including Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra. Manushi talked about her experience in the industry. 

Manushi Chhillar on typecasting and comparisons with former beauty queens

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Manushi was asked about her transition from pageants to acting. The former Miss World stated it's something completely new and different and the experience has been fun so far. Talking about the fear of getting typecast because of her pageant background, the actress made an example of Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra who had won the titles of Miss World in 1994 and 2000 respectively. 

 

Manushi said, “I think two wonderful actors we've had in our country are from the world of pageantry, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas and they are wonderful actors we all look up to them."

Adding to the point, she said while there are always going to be comparisons she is not trying to imitate anyone. Manushi said, “I don't think that you can generalize like that and they have done wonderful as actors. Of Course, there is always going to be a certain I mean they have left a legacy and there's always going to be a certain comparison but, I've only started out I have my own journey and I feel that my own journey at Miss World."

What do we know about Operation Valentine?

The film will showcase our Air Force heroes on the front lines and the challenges they faced as they fought one of the biggest, fiercest aerial attacks that India has ever seen. 

Last year in December, the makers unveiled the teaser offering a glimpse inside spine chilling mission led by Varun Tej. 

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:38 IST

